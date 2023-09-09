Head to Head Contrast: Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) vs. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) and Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Churchill Downs and Aristocrat Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs 0 1 5 0 2.83 Aristocrat Leisure 0 1 0 1 3.00

Churchill Downs currently has a consensus target price of $142.58, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Churchill Downs’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Churchill Downs is more favorable than Aristocrat Leisure.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs $1.81 billion 4.91 $439.40 million $4.67 25.43 Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -884.83

This table compares Churchill Downs and Aristocrat Leisure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Churchill Downs has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Leisure. Aristocrat Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Churchill Downs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Downs and Aristocrat Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs 16.28% 53.61% 6.15% Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Churchill Downs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Aristocrat Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Churchill Downs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Churchill Downs pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Aristocrat Leisure pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Churchill Downs pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aristocrat Leisure pays out -534.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Churchill Downs has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Aristocrat Leisure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Churchill Downs beats Aristocrat Leisure on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming. It also offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information; and provides the Bloodstock Research Information Services platform for horse racing statistical data. In addition, the company manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, off-track betting facilities, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games. It offers pixel united, a mobile-first games powerhouse; aristocrat gaming, a gaming content; and Anaxi, an immersive and interactive digital entertainment experience content. In addition, the company provides online money gaming services; and cabinets and gaming products. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

