Head to Head Review: illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares illumin and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get illumin alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio illumin $93.10 million 0.99 -$580,000.00 ($0.08) -20.50 NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.21 -$10.20 million $0.01 843.84

illumin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet. illumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.0% of illumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of illumin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares illumin and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets illumin -5.48% -11.54% -8.76% NerdWallet 0.10% -1.93% -1.51%

Risk & Volatility

illumin has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for illumin and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score illumin 0 0 2 0 3.00 NerdWallet 0 2 5 0 2.71

illumin currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 97.71%. Given NerdWallet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than illumin.

Summary

NerdWallet beats illumin on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About illumin

(Get Free Report)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for illumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for illumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.