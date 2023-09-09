Head to Head Survey: Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Full House Resorts has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Full House Resorts and Selina Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 1 0 3.00 Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.15%. Selina Hospitality has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,138.74%. Given Selina Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Full House Resorts.

This table compares Full House Resorts and Selina Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $163.28 million 0.97 -$14.80 million ($0.79) -5.79 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Full House Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Selina Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -14.75% -29.05% -4.38% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Selina Hospitality beats Full House Resorts on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois. It also operates online sports wagering websites. Full House Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.