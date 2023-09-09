Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 203,210 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 95.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $51,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.29. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

