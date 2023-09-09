Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 30,491 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,630 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of First Solar worth $34,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in First Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in First Solar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $183.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.15.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

