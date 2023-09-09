Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 539,500 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,082,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $39,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kanzhun by 54.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth about $36,890,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 705,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

