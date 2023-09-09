Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $257.93 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $257,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,888,000 after buying an additional 171,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,785 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 314,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $21,397,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.02. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

