Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $50.40 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $50,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

