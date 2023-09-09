Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $74.22 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Denbury were worth $74,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $64,464,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after buying an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 33.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,580,000 after buying an additional 515,077 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial cut Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Denbury Price Performance

DEN stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.