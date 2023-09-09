Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $40,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TEL opened at $127.82 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.