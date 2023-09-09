Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Enbridge worth $83,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,204 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $43.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

