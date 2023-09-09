Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $48.23 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,559,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of KE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KE by 56.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Separately, HSBC lifted their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

