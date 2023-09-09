Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $57.87 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 762,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,866,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of PDD at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

