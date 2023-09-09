Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 2,071,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,021,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,071,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 2.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.73% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $443,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,128,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after purchasing an additional 902,949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 99.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $495,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

