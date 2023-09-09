Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 372,100 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.45% of JinkoSolar worth $37,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

