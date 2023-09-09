Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 63,000 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $60,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %

WTW opened at $202.82 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

