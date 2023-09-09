HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Sells $202,919.40 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.