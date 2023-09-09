Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is Generation Investment Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,612 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises 5.4% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $1,009,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,678,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 294,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

