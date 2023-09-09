Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by CCMP Capital GP LLC

CCMP Capital GP LLC lowered its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,455,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,750,000 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions comprises approximately 35.0% of CCMP Capital GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CCMP Capital GP LLC owned about 11.54% of Hillman Solutions worth $189,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 370,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,056,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,506,000 after acquiring an additional 309,311 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,855,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,524,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 575,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,421,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,488,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 820,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

