Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Trading Down 2.7%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $38.83. 42,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 55,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.5247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.42. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

