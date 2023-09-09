Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of HOFT stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $17.77. 259,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.26. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -149.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 459,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 334,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

