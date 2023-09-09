Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Pierre M. Lilly Acquires 1,454 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

