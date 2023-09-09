Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,407 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Hostess Brands worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 1,400,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,163. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

