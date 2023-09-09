Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 445 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

