Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 328,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $183.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.