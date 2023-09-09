Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 1.8% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -34.40%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

