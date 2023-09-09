ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.9% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

