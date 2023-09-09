ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,935 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

