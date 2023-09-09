ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 109,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $788.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

