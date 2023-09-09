ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $257.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.45. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

