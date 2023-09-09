ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

