ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

