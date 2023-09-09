ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
