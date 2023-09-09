ICON (ICX) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $159.29 million and $1.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,569,213 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,564,655.3179684 with 966,564,909.8509996 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16594707 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1,587,926.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.