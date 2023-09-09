ICON (ICX) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $159.29 million and $1.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,569,213 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
ICON Coin Trading
