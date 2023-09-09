ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 129.38%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IPA opened at $1.97 on Friday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

