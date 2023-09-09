Industrial Alliance Securities Analysts Give Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) a C$3.50 Price Target

Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 price objective on Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ALYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alithya Group
Alithya Group Stock Down 2.5 %
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alithya Group
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.