Industrial Alliance Securities Analysts Give Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) a C$3.50 Price Target

Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 price objective on Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Alithya Group Stock Down 2.5 %

About Alithya Group

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$3.00.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

