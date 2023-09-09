Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IFPJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.36) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 900 ($11.37) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 735 ($9.28) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 760 ($9.60) to GBX 770 ($9.72) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS IFPJF opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19. Informa has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

