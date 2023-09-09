Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Down 12.4%

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) dropped 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 53,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 43,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,551.59% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%. Analysts predict that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

