Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned about 1.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

