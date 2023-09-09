Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Trading Up 23.5%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Innovent Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVBXF

Innovent Biologics Price Performance

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

(Get Free Report)

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.