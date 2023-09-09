Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Trading Up 23.5%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Innovent Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.
