Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 950 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $12,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at $668,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Kory James Wentworth sold 3,884 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $262,675.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after buying an additional 534,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 505.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 326,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 118.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 216,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

