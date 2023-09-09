Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

U opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

