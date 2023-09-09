Insider Selling: Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Sells 25,089 Shares of Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $41,898.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,713,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,551,817.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $1.71 on Friday. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
