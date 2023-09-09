Insider Selling: Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Sells 25,089 Shares of Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $41,898.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,713,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,551,817.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vaxxinity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $1.71 on Friday. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxxinity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the third quarter worth $739,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Stories

