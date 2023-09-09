Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $163,476.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,808 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $224.37 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.62 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

