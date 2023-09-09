Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

