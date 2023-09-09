Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Open Text worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in Open Text by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,653,000 after buying an additional 576,634 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Open Text by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 59,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $43.25.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

