Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $22.90 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 68.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,071,790 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises 0.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCI opened at $39.05 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

