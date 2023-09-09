Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.85 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

