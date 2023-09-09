Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 93,920 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $42,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.04.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

