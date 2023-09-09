Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 510.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,496,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251,314 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 2.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $69,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.36%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.